CIBC Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.05

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$0.05 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.10 to C$0.05 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.19.

TSE TV opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post -0.0189474 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

