CIBC Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$55.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$54.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. TFI International has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$54.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$1,979,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,291,294.62. Insiders sold a total of 375,176 shares of company stock worth $16,280,174 in the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

