CIBC Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$29.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3599997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

