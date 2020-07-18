CIBC Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$4.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE IVN opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 23.67 and a quick ratio of 23.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.43. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,130.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655 over the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

