CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$22.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.87.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.