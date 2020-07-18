CIBC Boosts Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$2.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of $295.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals will post 0.064 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,604 shares in the company, valued at C$29,153,208. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,200 shares of company stock worth $198,606.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.