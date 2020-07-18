CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AGI opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.00. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.53.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.5862143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$903,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,738.80. Also, Senior Officer Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,481,400.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

