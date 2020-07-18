CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

