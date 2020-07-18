CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $150.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $152.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

