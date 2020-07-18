CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 5,015 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day moving average of $253.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

