CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.10.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

