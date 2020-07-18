CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

