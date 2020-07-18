CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,067 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.