CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $30.78 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

