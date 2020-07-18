CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.48 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $100.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.