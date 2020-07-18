CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.