CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter worth about $60,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

CCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

CCC opened at $22.91 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

