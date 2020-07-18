CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

