CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 20,778 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,975,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.