CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,366.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,577.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

