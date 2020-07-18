Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.69.

CHD opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

