Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,387 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.