Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,125.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.54.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,136.22 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,050.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $879.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

