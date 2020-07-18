China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHU. Macquarie upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE:CHU opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

