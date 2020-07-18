Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,441 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chewy by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

