Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

