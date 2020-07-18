Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

CVX stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

