Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

