Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.