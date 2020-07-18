Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

CVX stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

