Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.