Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

