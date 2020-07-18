Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $21,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

