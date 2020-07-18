Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

