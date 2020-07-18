Charles E. Price Sells 35,100 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $85,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHRA stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Charah Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

