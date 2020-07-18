Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

CHNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,157 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

