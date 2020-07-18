Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) & Consolidated Communications (NYSE:CNSL) Financial Review

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centurylink and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.48 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.42 Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.35 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -129.20

Consolidated Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centurylink. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centurylink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centurylink and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centurylink 5.50% 10.70% 2.24% Consolidated Communications 0.18% 4.08% 0.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Centurylink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centurylink and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centurylink 6 6 2 0 1.71 Consolidated Communications 1 0 0 0 1.00

Centurylink presently has a consensus price target of $10.32, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.82%. Given Centurylink’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Centurylink has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centurylink beats Consolidated Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

