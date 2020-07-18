Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.39.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$220,647.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at C$198,658.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
