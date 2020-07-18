Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.4961856 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$220,647.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at C$198,658.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

