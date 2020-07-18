Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

