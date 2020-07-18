Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $138.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

