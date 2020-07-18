Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

