Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $710,058.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.04877092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,503,182,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,440,704,997 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

