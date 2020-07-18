Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.