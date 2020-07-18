CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue cut CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CARREFOUR SA/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

