CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels Sells 25,968 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $2,441,511.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
