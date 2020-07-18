CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels Sells 25,968 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $2,441,511.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

