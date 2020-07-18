CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Sells $911,574.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

