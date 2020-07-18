CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Sells $911,574.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
