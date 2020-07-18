Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$142.30.

TSE:CJT opened at C$160.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$169.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$150.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

