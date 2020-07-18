Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,233. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

