Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

