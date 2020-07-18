Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $838.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,090 shares of company stock valued at $867,532 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

